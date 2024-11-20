LETTER: All eyes on Icasa interviews

Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications & digital technologies will interview candidates for four vacant positions on the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) council this week.
Charged with regulating the telecommunications, broadcasting and postal industries in SA, Icasa is an independent statutory agency that could not be better placed to inject the kind of growth and innovation-focused “zing” SA needs to enable sustainable digital transformation that will create jobs and futures.
In the public interviews 20 candidates with expertise and qualifications in relevant fields, including broadcasting and telecommunications policy, engineering, technology, frequency band planning, law, marketing, journalism, entertainment, education, economics, business practice and finance will be in the spotlight. But if there is one thing we know all too well about appointments to public bodies, it’s that strong qualifications and stated experience alone won’t cut it.
Against the backdrop of a crumbling Post Office, an ailing SABC, spectrum controversies, international telco investor interest and a Trump-led crusade against communications regulations, parliamentarians would do well to grill all candidates on their lateral thinking, understanding of human behaviour, practical applications in an African context and — fundamentally — a passion for hard work.
We have 8-million unemployed people, and our young people relentlessly bear the brunt of this with 4.8-million unemployed (both on official definition). How can we hope to grow our country, leverage our tenacity and make our mark on the world if we are not working day and night to forge the vital connections needed to do so?
We know that clear and enabling regulations, quickly and fairly enforced, coupled with a bold vision to digitally transform from our cities to rural enclaves, are what is needed to kick-start a growing economy. Those of us committed to a growing and digital future will be watching parliament closely.
Adam Craker CEO, IQbusiness
