LETTER: Zuma not in same league as Trump and Musk

19 November 2024 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo: GCIS
Anthony Butler’s most recent column refers (“Let’s send Zuma to join Musk in helping the Trump administration”, November 15).

While Jacob Zuma deserves some respect as a former president of our beloved country, he should not be placed in the same sentence as Elon Musk and US president-elect Donald Trump.

Butler is an academic; does he not know the IQs of Musk and Trump? Does he not respect intelligence, innovations and accomplishments, being in academia?

I also take exception to him quoting and fawning over Eric Hobsbawm, a card-carrying communist, perhaps even Stalinist, to the day he died. Hobsbawm was once memorably quoted as saying that 20-million deaths would have been an acceptable price to pay for the so-called promised land of communism to have eventuated.

Who cares what Hobsbawm said about “ignorant dumbos” being elected to the US presidency when the best and brightest the world over trip over each other’s feet to emigrate there? I know I would rather be led by an “ignorant dumbo” than by any kind of genocidal or homicidal maniac, usually mantled in communist ideology and practice.

Gavin Heath
Kloof

ANTHONY BUTLER: Let’s send Zuma to join Musk in helping the Trump administration

SA’s former president was a trailblazer of best practice in ‘apex executive branch management’
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: A good start in resetting US-SA relations

Appointment of Ebrahim Rasool as SA’s ambassador to the US has to be commended
Opinion
4 days ago

TOM EATON: Msholozi’s kakistocracy Ponzi ruled by his glowing finger

MKP offers new frontier in which all are equal as long as they know they’re less equal than Zuma
Opinion
1 week ago
