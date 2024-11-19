While Jacob Zuma deserves some respect as a former president of our beloved country, he should not be placed in the same sentence as Elon Musk and US president-elect Donald Trump.
Butler is an academic; does he not know the IQs of Musk and Trump? Does he not respect intelligence, innovations and accomplishments, being in academia?
I also take exception to him quoting and fawning over Eric Hobsbawm, a card-carrying communist, perhaps even Stalinist, to the day he died. Hobsbawm was once memorably quoted as saying that 20-million deaths would have been an acceptable price to pay for the so-called promised land of communism to have eventuated.
Who cares what Hobsbawm said about “ignorant dumbos” being elected to the US presidency when the best and brightest the world over trip over each other’s feet to emigrate there? I know I would rather be led by an “ignorant dumbo” than by any kind of genocidal or homicidal maniac, usually mantled in communist ideology and practice.
Gavin Heath Kloof
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Zuma not in same league as Trump and Musk
Anthony Butler’s most recent column refers (“Let’s send Zuma to join Musk in helping the Trump administration”, November 15).
While Jacob Zuma deserves some respect as a former president of our beloved country, he should not be placed in the same sentence as Elon Musk and US president-elect Donald Trump.
Butler is an academic; does he not know the IQs of Musk and Trump? Does he not respect intelligence, innovations and accomplishments, being in academia?
I also take exception to him quoting and fawning over Eric Hobsbawm, a card-carrying communist, perhaps even Stalinist, to the day he died. Hobsbawm was once memorably quoted as saying that 20-million deaths would have been an acceptable price to pay for the so-called promised land of communism to have eventuated.
Who cares what Hobsbawm said about “ignorant dumbos” being elected to the US presidency when the best and brightest the world over trip over each other’s feet to emigrate there? I know I would rather be led by an “ignorant dumbo” than by any kind of genocidal or homicidal maniac, usually mantled in communist ideology and practice.
Gavin Heath
Kloof
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Let’s send Zuma to join Musk in helping the Trump administration
EDITORIAL: A good start in resetting US-SA relations
TOM EATON: Msholozi’s kakistocracy Ponzi ruled by his glowing finger
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.