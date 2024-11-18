Thuli Madonsela, now a professor specialising in human rights at the University of Stellenbosch, recently said the victims of the Wilgenhof residence must be respected and remembered.
Can she please provide a list of the victims and the degree of harm they suffered? Such a list has not been forthcoming for months from the university.
Also, why did she in her previous role as public protector not investigate Xhosa initiation deaths, in which since 1994 hundreds of young men near student age have died and thousands were, and still are, seriously injured and maimed, all unnecessarily?
Was that failure not a dereliction of duty as public protector?
Jan Buurman Cape Town
LETTER: Wilgenhof details needed
Jan Buurman
Cape Town
