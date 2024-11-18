Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Wilgenhof details needed

18 November 2024 - 21:52
Stellenbosch University. Picture: SUPPLIED
Stellenbosch University. Picture: SUPPLIED

Thuli Madonsela, now a professor specialising in human rights at the University of Stellenbosch, recently said the victims of the Wilgenhof residence must be respected and remembered.

Can she please provide a list of the victims and the degree of harm they suffered? Such a list has not been forthcoming for months from the university.

Also, why did she in her previous role as public protector not investigate Xhosa initiation deaths, in which since 1994 hundreds of young men near student age have died and thousands were, and still are, seriously injured and maimed, all unnecessarily?

Was that failure not a dereliction of duty as public protector?

Jan Buurman
Cape Town

