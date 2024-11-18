There have been many articles since the US election about “resetting the relationship”, and navigating relations with Donald Trump but let’s face it, we are in trouble.
Any one-way benefits we enjoy are on their way out at best, and SA faces sanctions at worst as thanks for cosying up to Russia and Iran and sticking it to the US at every opportunity.
The only way out is a 180° flip à la RFK Kennedy Jnr and Marco Rubio, with plenty of flattery and a straightforward, transactional “tell me what to do and I’ll do it”.
Sydney Kaye Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA in trouble with US
There have been many articles since the US election about “resetting the relationship”, and navigating relations with Donald Trump but let’s face it, we are in trouble.
Any one-way benefits we enjoy are on their way out at best, and SA faces sanctions at worst as thanks for cosying up to Russia and Iran and sticking it to the US at every opportunity.
The only way out is a 180° flip à la RFK Kennedy Jnr and Marco Rubio, with plenty of flattery and a straightforward, transactional “tell me what to do and I’ll do it”.
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety resigns
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Unpredictable Trump presidency warrants caution
SAM MKOKELI: Trump drama: Agoa anxiety for Rasool as he heads back to DC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.