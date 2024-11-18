Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA in trouble with US

18 November 2024 - 21:51
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

There have been many articles since the US election about “resetting the relationship”, and navigating relations with Donald Trump but let’s face it, we are in trouble.

Any one-way benefits we enjoy are on their way out at best, and SA faces sanctions at worst as thanks for cosying up to Russia and Iran and sticking it to the US at every opportunity.

The only way out is a 180° flip à la RFK Kennedy Jnr and Marco Rubio, with plenty of flattery and a straightforward, transactional “tell me what to do and I’ll do it”.

Sydney Kaye
 Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety resigns

His resignation follows the election of Donald Trump as the next US president, in the November 5 polls
National
17 hours ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Unpredictable Trump presidency warrants caution

Unfortunately, the US is still the world’s funding currency, and a surge in the dollar and increase in US rates is not good for the rest of the world.
Opinion
1 day ago

SAM MKOKELI: Trump drama: Agoa anxiety for Rasool as he heads back to DC

The former ambassador and Donald Trump may have a few things to talk about.
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Boks set the bar high for themselves ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CALIB CASSIM: Eskom shares concerns on proposed ...
Opinion
3.
SIMON BARBER: Lessons from Roman republic on ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Cause for comfort amid uncertainty
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Vlakplaas askari first in the ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.