LETTER: Ramphele right about Gaza

Instead of frivolously lambasting Mamphela Ramphele, I recommend that Ilan Preskovsky familiarise himself with international humanitarian law (“UNRWA prolongs suffering”, November 11).
Specifically, he should concentrate on the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, which was approved by the international community particularly because of the atrocities suffered by Jews during World War 2. This will enable Preskovsky to understand that:
Israel as the occupying power is responsible for the welfare of the occupied Palestinians, including the provision of food and medical care (that UNWRA took on this task is a serious indictment against Israel as the occupying power.)
Collective punishment is strictly prohibited.
The occupation should only be a temporary measure.
Cultural property must be respected.
Ramphele is correct to designate Gaza as an Israeli occupation. The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been pioneering international humanitarian law, considers Gaza an occupied territory because Israel has been exercising effective control over its airspace, sea and land.
Historic Palestine has been occupied since 1948 when Zionists illegally declared their statehood. Between 1920 and 1948 Britain as mandatory power under the League of Nations was responsible for preparing Palestinians (the indigenous majority) for self-determination. Instead Britain favoured the Zionist settlers, who had no moral compunction in destroying hundreds of Palestinian towns and villages, committing terrorism and massacres, and perpetrating ethnic cleansing.
Seventy percent of the current population of Gaza and their progeny are survivors of forcible expulsions from present-day Israel, and under international law they have the right of return. As long as Zionist settler colonialism exists, Palestinian resistance will continue.
Zionists should ask France why it agreed to dismantle its settler colonial colony in Algeria, and for good measure also ask the Afrikaner political elite why it decided to abandon their regime of internal colonialism so that they can comprehend that settler colonialism is unsustainable.
Gunvant Govindjee Ormonde
LETTER: Ramphele right about Gaza
