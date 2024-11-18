A view shows a residential building, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine November 18, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer
Whether it admits it or not, Western Europe is in a de facto war with Russia. So by extension is the US.
Russia miscalculated its initial invasion of Ukraine, showing that its military planning and command and control functions are totally inadequate. Since then it can only advance by sacrificing thousands of troops in a World War 1 type attack.
With their superior equipment and tactics the Nato allies could throw Russia back to its borders at any time, but they won’t. They’re afraid of Vladimir Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons, so perhaps it needs Donald Trump to explain how this would bring Armageddon to Moscow.
If the West did find its mojo and sent the Russians back to where they belong, China and North Korea would sit up and the world would be a safer place.
Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: Nato fears nuclear war
Western Europe is afraid of Vladimir Putin’s threats
