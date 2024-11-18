Republican president-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky are shown in New York City, the US, in this file photo. Picture: SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS
Everything in life has a beginning and an end. However, it is the grey area between these two extremes that we are measured by. It is the legacy we leave behind that counts.
The grandfather of our nation, Nelson Mandela, left a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come with warmth and affection — honesty, integrity, resilience and strength.
Tyrants like Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu and other warmongers will be long forgotten after their passing, their misdeeds relegated to the dustbin of history.
Palestinians, with future generations of Ukrainians, will remember these two destroyers with contempt and dismissal. It’s unlikely that either of them would survive free and fair elections in their own countries given their heinous actions.
It is leaders like Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Alexei Navalny of Russia upon whom history will smile and the world will remember with affection and respect for being purveyors of the truth.
Colin Bosman Newlands
LETTER: Lasting legacies
