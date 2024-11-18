Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lasting legacies

18 November 2024 - 21:51
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Republican president-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky are shown in New York City, the US, in this file photo. Picture: SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS
Republican president-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky are shown in New York City, the US, in this file photo. Picture: SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

Everything in life has a beginning and an end. However, it is the grey area between these two extremes that we are measured by. It is the legacy we leave behind that counts.

The grandfather of our nation, Nelson Mandela, left a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come with warmth and affection — honesty, integrity, resilience and strength. 

Tyrants like Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu and other warmongers will be long forgotten after their passing, their misdeeds relegated to the dustbin of history. 

Palestinians, with future generations of Ukrainians, will remember these two destroyers with contempt and dismissal. It’s unlikely that either of them would survive free and fair elections in their own countries given their heinous actions.

It is leaders like Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Alexei Navalny of Russia upon whom history will smile and the world will remember with affection and respect for being purveyors of the truth.

Colin Bosman
Newlands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

The king is dead, long live Donald Trump

If Humpty Trumpty were to lose the election, or die in office, his fans would glue his shells back together again
Life
1 month ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Hello Donald, bye-bye Bad Vlad

South Africa will have to play Trump’s game if it wants to have any chance of beating unemployment and attracting investment
Opinion
4 days ago

Joe Biden leaves a mixed legacy as Americans vote

Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will inherit a strong economy along with lingering challenges
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Boks set the bar high for themselves ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CALIB CASSIM: Eskom shares concerns on proposed ...
Opinion
3.
SIMON BARBER: Lessons from Roman republic on ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Cause for comfort amid uncertainty
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Vlakplaas askari first in the ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: DA at odds on Global South

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Attend to local problems

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC is an ally of Russia

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.