Speaking to advisers to small businesses, it is apparent that the government’s racial engineering — BEE — has failed to establish meaningful numbers of the previously disadvantaged in the business sector.
Organic growth would have been far preferable, but this would have depended on good education. Here is the biggest failure — by far — of the party of liberation. With an open goal ahead of them, immense goodwill and experienced teachers willing to help, the ANC has managed an unbelievable own goal.
They have managed to drop educational standards for the majority below the level of the much despised Bantu education, with 80% of 10-year-olds unable to read for meaning.
No amount of BEE can make up for this reckless sabotage of the future of our children.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
LETTER: Organic growth better than BEE
ANC’s racial engineering has failed to help previously disadvantaged in the business sector
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
