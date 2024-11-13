Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Organic growth better than BEE

ANC’s racial engineering has failed to help previously disadvantaged in the business sector

13 November 2024 - 15:50
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/iofoto
Picture: 123RF/iofoto

Speaking to advisers to small businesses, it is apparent that the government’s racial engineering — BEE — has failed to establish meaningful numbers of the previously disadvantaged in the business sector.

Organic growth would have been far preferable, but this would have depended on good education. Here is the biggest failure — by far — of the party of liberation. With an open goal ahead of them, immense goodwill and experienced teachers willing to help, the ANC has managed an unbelievable own goal. 

They have managed to drop educational standards for the majority below the level of the much despised Bantu education, with 80% of 10-year-olds unable to read for meaning.

No amount of BEE can make up for this reckless sabotage of the future of our children. 

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number

LETTER: Wealth tax and more welfare won’t fix SA

Rather than increasing tax or formulating new grants, the state needs to liberalise the economy
Opinion
5 hours ago

LETTER: Blame ANC misrule, not GNU

Years of greed, navel-gazing and cadre deployment have destroyed bedrock of economy
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: BEE is leading to a mafia state

The horrific cost of empowerment is now arriving
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: BEE does lead to growth

Instead of attacking implementation a policy will be attacked as a pushback against transformation
Opinion
2 weeks ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Informal business sector needs to be regulated and soon

Competition Commission has badly failed township and village economies
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JOHN DLUDLU: Malema has work cut out luring ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Mpofu should rethink move
Opinion / Letters
3.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Water issues at top court ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Withdrawal of SABC Bill the right ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: SA should exit Brics
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.