LETTER: Worrying win for populism

US Vice President Kamala Harris in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 3 2024. File Picture: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ
The ease with which Donald Trump won the US election is a triumph of simplistic populism over rational political debate, and therefore even more worrying that it happened in a mature democracy.
It is clear that the US constitution needs urgent reform to bar people convicted of a crime(s) from running for high office. The US now joins the ranks of countries that Trump has called banana republics where “anything goes”.
The Democrats got it wrong, underestimating the anger voters felt for being misled about Joe Biden’s mental health until it was all too obvious. Kamala Harris underwhelmed as vice-president, and while she did her best when thrust into the limelight it was too little too late.
With both houses of US government now solidly Republican there will be little to restrain Trump and his hair-raising policies. We all need to hold onto our hats for a few years.
Bernard Benson Parklands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
