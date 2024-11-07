Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Will US become great again?

The results are amazing considering all the charges against Donald Trump

07 November 2024 - 15:27
Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump walks on the day of a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, US, on November 2 2024. Picture: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS
Regarding the US election, I have to ask how so many pundits got it so wrong. Can one believe the stats anymore? I don’t think so.

Every night watching TV we were told it was neck and neck. Well, it patently wasn’t. Far from it.

The results are amazing considering all the charges against Donald Trump, which will most certainly disappear now that he is president again. He is the comeback kid, the best since Grover Cleveland in 1892.

Now that it’s all done and dusted it remains to be seen whether America will actually become great again. I watch with bated breath.

Barbie Sandler 
Constantia

