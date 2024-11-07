SA’s politics may have stabilised in recent months, yet we remain in flux. Public sentiment has improved with the government of national unity (GNU), yet our fundamental issues remain — we desperately need a growing economy that lifts people out of poverty and into jobs.
It is encouraging to see the UK’s Prince William visiting our shores this week for his annual initiative, the Earthshot Prize, which seeks to highlight global efforts towards environmental sustainability.
Due to SA’s many problems, the environment is sometimes forgotten. But lest we forget, even in this modern era the colour of money is green.
William’s visit and the choice to host this year’s event in SA is a nod to our national change of focus. New leadership in government is giving us optimism that our unique and precious natural environment can be leveraged for sustainable economic growth while also being protected.
A watershed opportunity exists to pivot SA into new green industries, to expand our renewable energy sector and position the country as a significant global player in the green economy.
Further, as environment, forestry & fisheries minister Dion George co-leads consultations at the UN’s climate COP29 next month, and as we prepare to host the world’s largest economies next year for the G20 summit, the world’s most well-funded chequebook carriers have their eyes on SA.
The next moves are up to us. Should we take this opportunity with both hands, we are in for a ” green rush”.
Andrew de Blocq van Scheltinga DA spokesperson for forestry, fisheries & the environment
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Money is green
SA’s politics may have stabilised in recent months, yet we remain in flux. Public sentiment has improved with the government of national unity (GNU), yet our fundamental issues remain — we desperately need a growing economy that lifts people out of poverty and into jobs.
It is encouraging to see the UK’s Prince William visiting our shores this week for his annual initiative, the Earthshot Prize, which seeks to highlight global efforts towards environmental sustainability.
Due to SA’s many problems, the environment is sometimes forgotten. But lest we forget, even in this modern era the colour of money is green.
William’s visit and the choice to host this year’s event in SA is a nod to our national change of focus. New leadership in government is giving us optimism that our unique and precious natural environment can be leveraged for sustainable economic growth while also being protected.
A watershed opportunity exists to pivot SA into new green industries, to expand our renewable energy sector and position the country as a significant global player in the green economy.
Further, as environment, forestry & fisheries minister Dion George co-leads consultations at the UN’s climate COP29 next month, and as we prepare to host the world’s largest economies next year for the G20 summit, the world’s most well-funded chequebook carriers have their eyes on SA.
The next moves are up to us. Should we take this opportunity with both hands, we are in for a ” green rush”.
Andrew de Blocq van Scheltinga
DA spokesperson for forestry, fisheries & the environment
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Orsted sees green future in US regardless of election outcome
China seeks talks on carbon border taxes at COP29
Joe Biden leaves a mixed legacy as Americans vote
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.