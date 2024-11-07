LETTER: Act to stop food poisoning

Thousands gathered for the mass funeral service of Isago Mabote, Karabo Rampou, Monica Sethakge and Njabulo Msimango at Naledi Community Hall. Children who died from suspected food poisoning after allegedly eating snacks from a spaza shop in Soweto. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
Incidents of schoolchildren falling ill — and in some tragic cases even losing their lives — due to food poisoning from spaza shops and street vendors are alarmingly becoming frequent. This crisis demands our immediate attention and calls for stronger regulation and enforcement of food safety standards.
The recent deaths highlight the urgent need for stricter controls over the use of harmful pesticides and greater oversight of food handling practices at these establishments. The government cannot continue to stand by as food contamination risks grow. We must act decisively to prevent more families from suffering such devastating losses.
Our country cannot afford to ignore food safety issues, especially when the health and lives of our young people are at stake.
It is time for government to show compassion, care and a firm commitment to protecting all citizens — particularly our children. Let us work together to create a safer, healthier environment for everyone.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East
