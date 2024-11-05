Such a committee is certainly not in the interests of its target, the president himself, who is a master of gaslighting and evasion.
LETTER: President needs checking
A group adjudicating the president’s activities or non-activities would be most useful
Your editorial comment refers (“Checking on the president”, November 4).
Such a committee is certainly not in the interests of its target, the president himself, who is a master of gaslighting and evasion.
A specific grouping adjudicating the president’s activities, or none such activities (as in the case of delaying important decisions, such as the future of justice minister Thembi Simelane) would be most useful.
President Cyril Ramaphosa needs the checks and balances of a very specific oversight committee.
Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE
EDITORIAL: Checking on the president
