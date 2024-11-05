Opinion / Letters

LETTER: President needs checking

A group adjudicating the president’s activities or non-activities would be most useful

05 November 2024 - 17:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: CHRIS McGRATH/GETTY IMAGES
Your editorial comment refers (“Checking on the president”, November 4).

Such a committee is certainly not in the interests of its target, the president himself, who is a master of gaslighting and evasion.

A specific grouping adjudicating the president’s activities, or none such activities (as in the case of delaying important decisions, such as the future of justice minister Thembi Simelane) would be most useful.

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs the checks and balances of a very specific oversight committee.

Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Checking on the president

The decision to establish a dedicated overseeing group has ruffled the ANC’s feathers
Opinion
1 day ago
