LETTER: Nuclear needs to be in the energy mix

Solar and wind power require battery storage, which diminishes their base load capacity

05 November 2024 - 16:42
Koeberg nuclear power station is shown in Cape Town. Picture: MISHA JORDAAN/GALLO IMAGES
Neil Overy appears to need a lot of words to say very little (“Weaponising science in SA’s nuclear discourse”, November 1).

He’s upset that electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hasn’t taken the views of the anti-nuclear lobby seriously and has given them short shrift.

I’m a supporter of nuclear but always ready to listen to the alternatives. Overy doesn’t give any, but we can assume he likes wind and solar, so some facts and figures would help his argument.

The UK has made a success of offshore wind farms, which is where they work best. On land they look awful and only half the ones I see appear to be working. With our sunshine and open spaces, solar seems a shoo-in.

But as usual it comes down to a mix of generation sources with an emphasis on base load capacity, which wind and solar aren’t good at without battery storage.

Overy is correct that scientists are not always objective and free from political persuasion. They also aren’t immune from the idea that a nuclear power plant is similar to having an atomic bomb on the back garden.

SA needs nuclear in its energy mix, so let’s have a grown-up discussion about the pros and cons.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

NEIL OVERY: The irrationality of new nuclear power

Having 2,500MW of new nuclear power on the grid some time between 2035 and 2040 will be ‘next to useless’
Opinion
2 months ago

SA sets the pace in Africa’s energy transition

PWC report shows Africa’s clean power generation expected to increase to 25% by 2025
National
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Nuclear proposal out of line

Energy minister says work at advanced stage to finalise plans for new nuclear power station
Opinion
3 months ago

Draft energy plan assumptions ‘have to change’

Circumstances have changed since the draft was formulated, says state energy specialist
National
2 months ago

PETER BRUCE: Success stokes old ambition as Eskom begins to dream again

Caution is in order though, as it is precisely because the utility has run out of grid that private sector renewable energy projects have stalled
Opinion
3 months ago

STUART THEOBALD: Electricity crisis is over; a radical new world beckons

Investors are so inured to government success, they have ignored the improving electricity outlook
Opinion
3 months ago
