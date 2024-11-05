There was very little coverage of Donald Trump’s economic policies while he was president, such as tax reduction on corporate income and assets. Corporate America has done well for itself, while debt has ballooned, whereas the Joe Biden years were characterised by a high cost of living and housing costs.
More black men seem to have been willing to support Trump this time. But were more white women willing to support Harris? And what about former Trump supporters and independents?
Hanief Haider Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Little coverage of Trump
Joe Biden years were characterised by a high cost of living and housing costs
Palesa Morudu Rosenberg’s article refers (“Why the US election can go either way”, November 4).
There was very little coverage of Donald Trump’s economic policies while he was president, such as tax reduction on corporate income and assets. Corporate America has done well for itself, while debt has ballooned, whereas the Joe Biden years were characterised by a high cost of living and housing costs.
More black men seem to have been willing to support Trump this time. But were more white women willing to support Harris? And what about former Trump supporters and independents?
Hanief Haider
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
PALESA MORUDU ROSENBERG: Why the US election can go either way
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PALESA MORUDU ROSENBERG: Why the US election can go either way
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.