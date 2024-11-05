The National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
If we were to calculate the number of ANC officials who have been placed on suspension from work — often spanning many years on full pay and usually amounting millions of rand — the total cost to SA over 30 years would be shocking. And that is compounded by having a new appointment to fill the position, resulting in two salaries being paid.
How does this help to rehabilitate the culprit, who gets to be rewarded with many years of leisure time while enjoying a full salary every month? Most of the suspensions seem to go on for years without review of the case that led to the suspension.
What is the reasoning behind this? In addition to the rampant corruption in many departments, including municipalities, government policies actually worsen the country’s sorry financial state.
The National Treasury finds itself in a difficult situation where it has to come up with a budget to adequately cover every department. Yet there is so much wasteful expenditure that has been allowed to go on for 30 years. The government of national unity must review some of these policies.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
LETTER: Costly suspensions
