The DA is not duty-bound to accept the government’s foreign policy, and rightly so. Who exactly is he calling on to get their act together, the ANC or the DA? And why?
The DA fundamentally disagrees with the ANC on many matters, which is no different to other countries where parties inside a coalition government are not aligned on all issues. So what?
Graham Thompson Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Coalition parties disagree
Parties in other countries are not aligned on all issues
I’m not sure what the intention of Ghaleb Cachalia’s most recent column was (“DA and ANC must get a grip on history and diplomacy”, November 4).
