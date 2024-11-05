Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Coalition parties disagree

Parties in other countries are not aligned on all issues

05 November 2024 - 17:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/REUTERS

I’m not sure what the intention of Ghaleb Cachalia’s most recent column was (“DA and ANC must get a grip on history and diplomacy”, November 4).

The DA is not duty-bound to accept the government’s foreign policy, and rightly so. Who exactly is he calling on to get their act together, the ANC or the DA? And why?

The DA fundamentally disagrees with the ANC on many matters, which is no different to other countries where parties inside a coalition government are not aligned on all issues. So what?

Graham Thompson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GHALEB CACHALIA: DA and ANC must get a grip on history and diplomacy

A quarrel about foreign policy with implications for our relationship with Russia, Ukraine, Israel and Palestine now looms
Opinion
1 day ago
