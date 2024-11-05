I had to read and reread this several times. Seriously? Thirty years of ANC misrule and he blames a six-month-old government of national unity (GNU) for the state of the economy?
LETTER: Blame ANC misrule, not GNU
Columnist Duma Gqubule writes that “the GNU has created the economic conditions for its own collapse”. (“Government of neoliberal unity capitulates in budget”, November 5).
I had to read and reread this several times. Seriously? Thirty years of ANC misrule and he blames a six-month-old government of national unity (GNU) for the state of the economy?
Years of greed, navel-gazing and cadre deployment have destroyed the bedrock of our economy. It will take decades just to get back to where we started from. You do not spend yourself out of insolvency. You do not print money without productivity and real gains in the economy.
It is clear what is needed for our economy to grow. The mainstream obsession with socialism and entitlement has to be thrown out the window. We need a clear vision for the country in which merit and free choice are front and centre, with responsibility and accountability.
We need to shed our citizens of the perception of victimhood, enshrined in BEE and other redistributive policies. These do not work. It simply enriches an elite. There is no quick fix and hard choices come with pain.
We need to do everything possible to attract investors — remove obstacles, welcome new entrants regardless of nationality and colour. Focus on creating a safe, legal environment in which property rights are secured and personal safety is ensured.
Protect and fix infrastructure. Educate the youth properly (not 30% token pass marks). Align with growing nations, not despots. Teach the virtues of delayed gratification, not the bling excess we see worshipped. Trim the bloated state payroll and get government out of the way of entrepreneurs and business.
It really is simple. That’s why it’s difficult. Visionary leadership is needed to stay the course. Let’s start there.
Michael Blain
