Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Blame ANC misrule, not GNU

05 November 2024 - 16:39
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN

Columnist Duma Gqubule writes that “the GNU has created the economic conditions for its own collapse”. (“Government of neoliberal unity capitulates in budget”, November 5).

I had to read and reread this several times. Seriously? Thirty years of ANC misrule and he blames a six-month-old government of national unity (GNU) for the state of the economy?

Years of greed, navel-gazing and cadre deployment have destroyed the bedrock of our economy. It will take decades just to get back to where we started from. You do not spend yourself out of insolvency. You do not print money without productivity and real gains in the economy.

It is clear what is needed for our economy to grow. The mainstream obsession with socialism and entitlement has to be thrown out the window. We need a clear vision for the country in which merit and free choice are front and centre, with responsibility and accountability.

We need to shed our citizens of the perception of victimhood, enshrined in BEE and other redistributive policies. These do not work. It simply enriches an elite. There is no quick fix and hard choices come with pain.

We need to do everything possible to attract investors — remove obstacles, welcome new entrants regardless of nationality and colour. Focus on creating a safe, legal environment in which property rights are secured and personal safety is ensured.

Protect and fix infrastructure. Educate the youth properly (not 30% token pass marks). Align with growing nations, not despots. Teach the virtues of delayed gratification, not the bling excess we see worshipped. Trim the bloated state payroll and get government out of the way of entrepreneurs and business.

It really is simple. That’s why it’s difficult. Visionary leadership is needed to stay the course. Let’s start there.

Michael Blain
Via BusinessLIVE

LETTER: BEE is leading to a mafia state

The horrific cost of empowerment is now arriving
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Why are cadres so inept?

ANC stooges have destroyed the country in 20 years
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Trust has been nuked

Problem with ANC is that it engenders no trust
Opinion
1 month ago

MICHAEL AVERY: SA’s race against the FATF clock

The Financial Action Task Force remains unconvinced about the country’s commitment to clean governance
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: ANC ‘renewal’ is drearily predictable

Party meeting to discuss turnaround was the same old, same old
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: ANC doesn’t deserve to govern

Party carries on as if governance does not need to be earned
Opinion
1 week ago

MARK BARNES: Cities are where we start solving our problems

Urgent intervention is required to avoid multiple city dysfunction syndrome
Opinion
1 week ago

Zuma’s last laugh is capturing the IEC

The former president came up with the most foolproof state capture project yet
Life
2 weeks ago
