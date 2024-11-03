LETTER: Stop sending students to Cuba

Isn’t it time that sending medical students to Cuba was halted? They are out of their comfort zone. They have to learn Spanish, which is hugely difficult at that age. They have no family to rely on, the food is different and the culture shock great.
So many drop out along the way, having cost SA taxpayers huge amounts. Those that don’t drop out, on return to SA find they can’t get into our medical schools, probably because they are simply not good enough, even though they have passed as doctors in Cuba.
They have to repeat their final year here, which is also costly. The millions that are used for this Cuban exercise could be used in a much better way by building a university in SA that accepts these students who can’t get into mainstream universities but want to do medicine.
These students could be taught in a slightly different way in that they will be going to work in the rural areas. But the huge costs of sending students to Cuba should be stopped. Let’s hope the government of national unity has a rethink.
Barbie Sandle Constantia
