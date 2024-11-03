Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sooliman is a global hero

Achievements of Gift of the Givers founder can be matched only by an organisation such as the UN

03 November 2024 - 13:18
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers. File photo: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, a distinguished caregiver whose name is embedded in global humanitarian circles, is in the news today because of his heroic stand against genocide.

Sooliman was chosen as SA’s person of the year a few years ago. This humble and dedicated doctor is undoubtedly an SA hero of international stature.

For centuries, doctors have been held as heroes who heal disease, alleviate pain and save precious lives, and traditionally have been paid handsomely to do so.

Sooliman chose to give back to humanity on a scale that has stretched across international frontiers. His stupendous contributions during the deadly Covid-19 struggle were truly breathtaking.

The organisation he founded in 1992, the Gift of the Givers, has delivered aid worth more than R300m in an 18-year period, encompassing 22 countries, including SA — a stupendous feat unmatched anywhere in the world.

His superb medical team has been active in earthquake-stricken areas, raging civil wars and in natural and man-made disaster situations.

Apart from disaster relief, Sooliman is instrumental in providing primary healthcare, food parcels for the destitute, bursaries, agricultural self-help schemes, job creation, drilling boreholes in drought-stricken areas and a multitude of services for the needy across the continent.

His achievements can only be matched by an organisation such as the UN. His global reach has brought help to millions across the world. A man of his dedication should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Few people have had as strong an impact on international humanitarian aid as Sooliman. A true dedicated Samaritan who has achieved legendary status at home and abroad.

This is the enduring legacy of Sooliman, our global hero. A powerful symbol of individual excellence. 

Farouk Araie
Johannesburg

Fresh urgency in SA's disaster relief

GNU gives same-day go-ahead for flood aid
2 months ago

Gift of the Givers asks state if it will ever be ready to manage disasters

The government needs a co-ordinated, simple structure to cut out bureaucracy and respond efficiently to the needs of vulnerable people in times of ...
3 months ago

Gift of the Givers condemns killing of its head in Gaza

Humanitarian organisation says Ahmed Abbasi and his brother were killed by Israeli forces
11 months ago
