LETTER: Nuclear power the way to go

Energy minister has been looking at small modular reactors

03 November 2024 - 14:01
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS
I was pleased to read that our electricity saviour, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has been looking at small modular reactors (SMRs) with a view to building one at Pelindaba (“Electricity minister explores US options for modular nuclear reactors”, October 30).

If the world had built more nuclear power stations years ago instead of shutting them down like Germany, we would be much further forward towards zero emissions and combating climate change.

It’s ironic that the players pushing SMRs today are companies such as Amazon, to generate power for servers housing databases.

Whatever we might think of artificial intelligence and social media, the rural housewife will give thanks when she can boil a kettle of water without lighting a fire.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number

Electricity minister explores US options for modular nuclear reactors

Indications are that the government may consider one SMR, along with two conventional units
National
5 days ago
