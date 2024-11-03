If the world had built more nuclear power stations years ago instead of shutting them down like Germany, we would be much further forward towards zero emissions and combating climate change.
It’s ironic that the players pushing SMRs today are companies such as Amazon, to generate power for servers housing databases.
Whatever we might think of artificial intelligence and social media, the rural housewife will give thanks when she can boil a kettle of water without lighting a fire.
Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: Nuclear power the way to go
Energy minister has been looking at small modular reactors
I was pleased to read that our electricity saviour, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has been looking at small modular reactors (SMRs) with a view to building one at Pelindaba (“Electricity minister explores US options for modular nuclear reactors”, October 30).
