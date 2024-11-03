Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Don’t overregulate informal sector

The sector is impossible to properly assess

03 November 2024 - 13:34
A general view of an informal fruit and vegetable market in Epping, Cape Town.
A general view of an informal fruit and vegetable market in Epping, Cape Town.

Your article, “Informal business sector needs to be regulated and soon” (October 30) refers.

It is obviously necessary to regulate the business sector but one must be very careful not to overregulate, which would in turn stifle entrepreneurship.

Unfortunately, in SA, we tend to overregulate and certainly have almost destroyed the ability of the informal sector to become eventually part of the formal sector.

Over and above this, regulations are good if they can properly be overseen. We don’t have the ability to do this as yet. We have about 2,000 inspectors in SA and hundreds and thousands of small businesses. In addition, the informal sector is invariably impossible to properly assess. It becomes a nightmare to find out who owns the business, who is employed by the business and where it is trading. Many of the informal retail shops can pop up and close down within hours.

Our inspectors find it a lot easier, safer and more productive to rather look at formal business. The bigger the business, the easier it is to inspect. There needs to be a new way of assessing the oversight ability.

Michael Bagraim
DA MP and employment & labour spokesperson

OMPHILE MAOTWE: Neoliberal MTBPS spells disaster for struggling economy

The DA and ANC’s neoliberal policies benefit a few at the expense of the majority
Opinion
2 days ago

Godongwana cautious on lowering inflation target

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has asked both the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank to work out the short-term impact that a transition to a ...
Business
14 hours ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Informal business sector needs to be regulated and soon

Competition Commission has badly failed township and village economies
Opinion
4 days ago
