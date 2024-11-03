LETTER: DA at odds on Global South

An election campaign poster for the DA on poles in Pretoria. File photo: WALDO SWIGERS/BLOOMBERG
Just how long will it take the DA to wake up to the fact that SA is part of the “Global South” and, thankfully, that we are no longer a colonial extension of Europe and the so-called “West”?
SA’s international reputation has soared thanks to our case before the International Court of Justice against the Israeli genocide in Palestine.
President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Brics+ summit why SA has called on the UN Security Council to address the catastrophe in Palestine, and to stop Israel’s slaughter of innocent people.
Given US abuses of its Security Council veto power, Israel has been given unprecedented impunity to international law. That doesn’t seem to bother the DA, or that the barbaric Israeli Zionist agenda for more than a century has been the expulsion of Palestinians from their country.
In a similar vein, the DA boycotted the Brics+ conference, arrogantly declaring that Russia is “an authoritarian regime and that our government cannot afford to jeopardise international relations and trade opportunities crucial to growth and job creation”.
The DA continues to regurgitate Western mainstream media propaganda regarding Nato’s deliberately provoked and disastrous war in Ukraine. That war was deliberately provoked by then US vice-president Joe Biden with the 2014 Maidan “regime change” and not when Russia finally intervened in 2022.
Typically, and as it has in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and other countries, the US will now walk away from devastations it has inflicted on Ukraine and Palestine.
Contrary to the US obsession to impose its military and financial hegemony on the entire globe, Brics+ is dedicated to peace and prosperity. Three of the world’s most eminent authorities, professors Jeffrey Sachs, John Mearsheimer and Richard Wolff (all three being Americans) acknowledge that the highly successful Brics+ conference in Russia coinciding with the Israeli genocide in Gaza will mark the end of US economic and political domination of the world.
“Genocide Joe” will meanwhile be ranked historically as the worst US president.
Terry Crawford-Browne Via email
