Not only is the labour court absolutely correct in its finding and judgment, but is a ruling that will have far-reaching consequences for the pernicious activity of loan sharks at the workplace.
In my practice as a labour lawyer the issue of loaning monies to other employees has reared its ugly head on numerous occasions. It is getting more prevalent and more pernicious. There are even employers that practice the same illegal activity. As the economy gets tighter and employees find their salaries don’t stretch to the end of the month, the practice gets more common.
Such schemes are criminal in themselves, but also cause discord between employees and the employer. This judgment must send out a message to SA employers that they should not be running loan schemes at work. Even if it is done for altruistic reasons, it should not be practised.
Michael Bagraim DA MP and employment & labour spokesperson
LETTER: Loan sharks ruling welcome
Kabelo Khumalo's article refers ("Labour court finds employers have a right to fire loan sharks", October 27).
Michael Bagraim
DA MP and employment & labour spokesperson
Labour court finds employers have a right to fire ‘loan sharks’
Labour court finds employers have a right to fire ‘loan sharks’
