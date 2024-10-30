The terrible two of the tripartite alliance, Cosatu and the SACP, are simply cowardly bedfellows. They know their only chance of having any power is to hang onto the ANC’s coattails.
LETTER: Cosatu, SACP: all bark, no bite
Terrible two of the tripartite alliance are cowardly bedfellows
Luyolo Mkentane’s column refers (“Stockholm syndrome keeps SACP in the alliance”, October 29).
The terrible two of the tripartite alliance, Cosatu and the SACP, are simply cowardly bedfellows. They know their only chance of having any power is to hang onto the ANC’s coattails.
If they were to contest power on their own they would in all probability fail miserably. Hence they stay safe, but howl at their benefactor when they feel shortchanged.
Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE
