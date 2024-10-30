Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cosatu, SACP: all bark, no bite

Terrible two of the tripartite alliance are cowardly bedfellows

30 October 2024 - 14:22
Members of Fedusa, Cosatu and Saftu during a march to the Treasury in Pretoria on November 22 2022. Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Luyolo Mkentane’s column refers (“Stockholm syndrome keeps SACP in the alliance”, October 29).

The terrible two of the tripartite alliance, Cosatu and the SACP, are simply cowardly bedfellows. They know their only chance of having any power is to hang onto the ANC’s coattails.

If they were to contest power on their own they would in all probability fail miserably. Hence they stay safe, but howl at their benefactor when they feel shortchanged.

Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE

LUYOLO MKENTANE: Stockholm syndrome keeps SACP in the alliance

The party is unlikely to make good on its most recent threat to ‘re-evaluate its role’ in the 2026 and 2029 elections
