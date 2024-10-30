Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC must look at where it went wrong

30 October 2024 - 15:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A general view of the ANC's Luthuli House Headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
A general view of the ANC's Luthuli House Headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

After the dismal, unexpected loss of support for the ANC in the May elections, this may be the right time to evaluate some of the policies that may have led to this.

Among others there was the instability linked to the frequent change of administrations, which were accompanied by the appointment of new ministers. For instance, in the sixth administration Senzo Mchunu was water & sanitation minister, and he is now police minister in the seventh administration.

In most cases, the candidate gets appointed to a portfolio for which they have neither qualifications nor training or experience. They learn a few things along the way, and just as they are beginning to find their feet they are deployed to a new and completely different portfolio.

Pemmy Majodina, who was previously ANC chief whip with no idea whatsoever about water and sanitation, has taken over from the previous minister and has to start from scratch, struggling to find her way in a highly technical, difficult, potentially life-saving portfolio with numerous problems. No wonder there is such an outcry over issues such as raw sewage finding its way into people’s homes. She is expected to find solutions to a situation she doesn’t understand.

The result has been chaos characterising most departments as they never really had a chance to gather enough experience and confidence to be competent in their jobs. It is unfair to the deployee and to consumers.

The ANC must have had reasons to agree to such policies, but with hindsight it would have been wise to do away with some of the things that have led to its downfall at the polls. Hopefully there will be greater stability in the government of national unity.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: ANC acting like Republicans

Individuals have deposited their intellect and morals at altar of expedience and power
Opinion
1 hour ago

Gwede Mantashe wants ANC to amplify its achievements

Party chair says members do not ‘talk publicly about what we do, and our opponents exaggerate what they do’
National
2 days ago

ANC pencils in midterm review for 2025

Party’s national general council is where it will take stock of policies
Politics
1 day ago

ANC’s biggest threats are within, Ramaphosa says

President highlights careerists, ill-discipline and factionalism as the party’s weaknesses
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Ramaphosa may yet pull off ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARIANNE MERTEN: McKenzie’s Paris trip showcases ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Hints of ANC’s reluctance to embrace ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Purple patch of victories will ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JONATHAN KENNEDY-GOOD: Strategic implications of ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Fikile Mbalula threatens clampdown on leaks to journalists

Politics

Gwede Mantashe wants ANC to amplify its achievements

National

ANC pencils in midterm review for 2025

Politics

TOM EATON: President causes shock in ANC by trying to raise intellectual ...

Opinion / Columnists

ANC’s biggest threats are within, Ramaphosa says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.