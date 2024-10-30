Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC acting like Republicans

30 October 2024 - 14:21
ANC supporters fly a party flag. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Tom Eaton’s most recent column refers (“President causes shock in ANC by trying to raise intellectual capacity”, October 29).

The ANC compares with the Grand Old (Republican) Party in the US, where it seems a whole cohort of individuals collectively have deposited their intellect and morals at the altar of expedience and power.

Up is down, right is wrong, and women are once again a threat to insecure little (white) men who believe in a flat earth and a bogeyman who is always just around the corner.

Rasmus Jensen
Via BusinessLIVE

