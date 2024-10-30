The ANC compares with the Grand Old (Republican) Party in the US, where it seems a whole cohort of individuals collectively have deposited their intellect and morals at the altar of expedience and power.
LETTER: ANC acting like Republicans
Tom Eaton’s most recent column refers (“President causes shock in ANC by trying to raise intellectual capacity”, October 29).
