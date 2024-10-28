Linda Ensor’s article was instructive, and SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter’s willingness to go after those who evade tax is welcomed (“Tax dodgers rob the fiscus of billions”, October 23).
But may I respectfully suggest a subtle change in focus? Aside from all those named as state capture participants and recipients in the Zondo report, Kieswetter should start with one Cyril “Hollow Man” Ramaphosa and the small matter of the millions of dollars in undeclared cash found stuffed in his sofa cushions.
A lifestyle audit of Jacob Zuma is also surely long overdue, as well as the deputy president and the rest of the cabinet and their deputies, in addition to every provincial premier, MEC, MP and MPL. Every state-owned enterprise chair and board member too.
If Sars is really serious about tax dodgers, this is how to show it. It’s not rocket science, and it would rake in billions. And such audits have long been promised by Ramaphosa but never delivered. Now, with his cushion stuffing problem, they are hardly likely to be.
An important caveat is that for obvious reasons Sars should not use KPMG or Deloitte to do the lifestyle audits. Their recent relationships with so many of those involved in state capture and other dubious transactions leaves their “professionalism” shamefully open to question. They can’t be trusted.
Mark Lowe Durban
LETTER: Sars needs a change of focus
A small matter of millions of dollars found stuffed in the president’s sofa is a good start
Tax dodgers rob the fiscus of billions
Sars makes link between ANC donor and Russian oligarch
Sars takes aim at tax-dodging holders of crypto assets and trades
