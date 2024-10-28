As a member of parliament’s portfolio committee on employment & labour, I have over the past 10 years witnessed the Compensation Fund going from bad to worse.
Its performance has been dismal to say the least. Over and above this, the auditor-general has condemned its audit year in and year out.
As at the end of last year, the fund couldn’t even produce a presentation for the auditor-general. Despite complaints and me raising the noncompliance and lack of performance with the minister every quarter, there has been no consequence management at all.
Another ugly issue in the Compensation Fund has reared its head. During an oversight visit the committee asked the fund to submit information on its investments with unlisted companies. The Compensation Fund put together two lists indicating companies that had performed and those that had underperformed.
The results are shocking. Hundreds of millions of rand have been “flushed down the drain”.
I callon the minister, Nomakhosazana Meth, to take control of this disastrous situation and launch an investigation to establish what has gone wrong and how hundreds of millions of rand of workers’ money has been squandered.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Compensation Fund needs investigating
The fund has not even been able to produce a presentation for the auditor-general
As a member of parliament’s portfolio committee on employment & labour, I have over the past 10 years witnessed the Compensation Fund going from bad to worse.
Its performance has been dismal to say the least. Over and above this, the auditor-general has condemned its audit year in and year out.
As at the end of last year, the fund couldn’t even produce a presentation for the auditor-general. Despite complaints and me raising the noncompliance and lack of performance with the minister every quarter, there has been no consequence management at all.
Another ugly issue in the Compensation Fund has reared its head. During an oversight visit the committee asked the fund to submit information on its investments with unlisted companies. The Compensation Fund put together two lists indicating companies that had performed and those that had underperformed.
The results are shocking. Hundreds of millions of rand have been “flushed down the drain”.
I callon the minister, Nomakhosazana Meth, to take control of this disastrous situation and launch an investigation to establish what has gone wrong and how hundreds of millions of rand of workers’ money has been squandered.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Brazil, miners to sign deal for 2015 dam collapse, sources say
It’s breaking bad for Sibanye-Stillwater
DAVID MASONDO: PIC continues to drive growth under testing conditions
Greylisting hits PIC’s offshore transactions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.