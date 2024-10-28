Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE does lead to growth

Instead of attacking implementation a policy will be attacked as a pushback against transformation

28 October 2024 - 16:46
Picture: 123RF
I am in full agreement with Peter Bruce, with the exception of his comment that the ANC “cannot choose between BEE and economic growth”. (“GNU a coalition after all — and ANC no longer runs the show”, October 24).

I hold him in high esteem, and I cannot understand why he would separate BEE from economic growth. A properly implemented BEE policy does lead to economic growth, new markets and prosperity.

BEE as a policy, and implementation thereof, need to be separated. In many instances in this country, instead of attacking implementation a policy will be attacked as a pushback against transformation.

Papa Mkwane
Via email

