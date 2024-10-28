Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a family photo of the Brics summit in Kazan, Russia on October 24 2024. Picture: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/POOL via REUTERS
The ANC and Russia have a close relationship dating back many years, and as long as that relationship does not threaten the relationship between the ANC and the DA I fail to understand how it can be perceived as a problem to the government of national unity (GNU).
However, I do have a problem when the ANC makes unilateral decisions on important matters as that shows disrespect and arrogance. It makes it necessary for it to be reminded that it no longer wields the power it did before the May 29 election.
From the beginning it was clear that mutual respect, consultation and compromise would have to be the cornerstones of the relationship between the two major parties in the GNU. It was not the DA but the ANC that took the initiative to establish the relationship, which means it is obligated to honour these founding principles.
It is unfortunate that the Middle East conflict looms so large in the fragile politics of our country that we can’t solve our own burning issues without uncalled for references to the situation there. Can’t we just for once focus on our own serious problems before we allow ourselves to be distracted by real or imagined shades of apartheid?
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
LETTER: Attend to local problems
Middle East conflict looms large in the fragile politics of SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.