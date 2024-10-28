LETTER: ANC doesn’t deserve to govern

Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
It is well known that the ANC applies the concept of “cadre deployment” as policy across all networks of the organisation. One of the definitions of cadre deployment is “a cell of indoctrinated leaders active in promoting the interests of a revolutionary party”.
We need to look at the ANC’s record over the past 30 years. All state-owned enterprises and government institutions are dysfunctional, with totally inadequate services being rendered to its citizens. The reason for this is theft and corruption at all levels of government, due of course to cadre deployment.
The president supports this policy, while telling South Africans that he is committed to clean government. Yet clean government and cadre deployment are incongruent.
One can only conclude that the president is in favour of state capture, and taken to its extreme that for the sake of cadre deployment the president is happy to see the country being decimated.
We are on the greylist of the Financial Action Task Force, whose policy is to combat money laundering and terrorism. Financially SA would be infinitely better off if we could get off this list as we would become an investment destination internationally with lower interest rates as well.
The ANC doesn’t seem to countenance that come the next election it will get even fewer votes. One has to pity the next ANC president as I cannot see how they could turn things around.
How can SA get off the greylist when we have an unwritten government policy that actually wants to do the opposite? All the government has to do is employ the best candidate for the job, no more than that, and things will come right. And of course the votes will come back.
The ANC does not deserve to govern. Considering that 40% of the voters did not get out of bed on election day, it only got about 20% of the potential vote. Yet it carries on as if governance is its God-given right and does not need to be earned.
Calvin Billett Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC doesn’t deserve to govern
Party carries on as if governance does not need to be earned
It is well known that the ANC applies the concept of “cadre deployment” as policy across all networks of the organisation. One of the definitions of cadre deployment is “a cell of indoctrinated leaders active in promoting the interests of a revolutionary party”.
We need to look at the ANC’s record over the past 30 years. All state-owned enterprises and government institutions are dysfunctional, with totally inadequate services being rendered to its citizens. The reason for this is theft and corruption at all levels of government, due of course to cadre deployment.
The president supports this policy, while telling South Africans that he is committed to clean government. Yet clean government and cadre deployment are incongruent.
One can only conclude that the president is in favour of state capture, and taken to its extreme that for the sake of cadre deployment the president is happy to see the country being decimated.
We are on the greylist of the Financial Action Task Force, whose policy is to combat money laundering and terrorism. Financially SA would be infinitely better off if we could get off this list as we would become an investment destination internationally with lower interest rates as well.
The ANC doesn’t seem to countenance that come the next election it will get even fewer votes. One has to pity the next ANC president as I cannot see how they could turn things around.
How can SA get off the greylist when we have an unwritten government policy that actually wants to do the opposite? All the government has to do is employ the best candidate for the job, no more than that, and things will come right. And of course the votes will come back.
The ANC does not deserve to govern. Considering that 40% of the voters did not get out of bed on election day, it only got about 20% of the potential vote. Yet it carries on as if governance is its God-given right and does not need to be earned.
Calvin Billett
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ANC sets up internal appeals body for members to plead their case
ANC’s biggest threats are within, Ramaphosa says
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC to disclose outcome of ‘intense’ meeting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gwede Mantashe wants ANC to amplify its achievements
ANC sets up internal appeals body for members to plead their case
ANC’s biggest threats are within, Ramaphosa says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.