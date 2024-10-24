Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Prioritise mental health at work

24 October 2024 - 19:04
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Due to the scourge of poverty that is rooted in many communities as a result of the high rate of unemployment, especially among young people, the workplace should provide a place of comfort and safety.

The politics of the stomach compels some to become part of a toxic environment even when it is not conducive. Because the spin-off of employment is better livelihoods, people are forced to absorb undesirable features of their work life even though that presents a threat to their overall health and wellbeing.

As employees spend most of their time at work, the work environment must contribute to their overall wellbeing and health. Mental health awareness is therefore important to educate staff on mental health issues that might be considered taboo by others.

Awareness of mental health has been shown to reduce the stigma and discrimination people with mental illnesses are subjected to.

The World Mental Health Federation identified October as Mental Health Awareness Month, with a particular focus on the workplace and prioritising workers.

For many disadvantaged South Africans, including new and young graduates, the workplace is more than just a pay cheque. It is a breeding ground for creativity and a chance to showcase talent, enthusiasm and passion; their best opportunity to turn a state of poverty into prosperity.

The workplace can contribute positively to one’s mental health or — with all the demands related to profit margins and reaching targets — it can worsen existing problems or contribute to the development of a problem.

While an employer may focus on productivity and profit margins, a negative mental health state contributes to increased absenteeism, reduced productivity and consequently increased costs. Employers should thus prioritise and ensure that their workers maintain a positive state of mental health.

Workplaces should put more emphasis on a holistic approach that advocates for mental health awareness, referrals and treatment, and ensure practices that foster healthy work environments.

Sinazo Alungile Novukela
KwaBhaca

