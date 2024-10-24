Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Presidents get it wrong

24 October 2024 - 17:40
Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts with president Cyril Ramaphosa during a family photo of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on October 24 2024. Picture: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Pool via REUTERS
At the Brics conference in Russia presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin gleefully lauded Russia’s support “from the beginning” to end apartheid. Valued allies and friends they were, as the presidents intonated.

Both are wrong, of course. During former Russian president Boris Yeltsin’s first term, when I served as ambassador to the Russian Federation (1991-1996), his government described the ANC as a “terrorist organisation”, suspending all aid, military and otherwise, while entering full diplomatic relations with SA (1992).

Before then, of course, the Soviet Union made substantial contributions, though more recently these relations were driven mainly by ideological obsessions. The substantive, or transactional, importance of the relations is almost negligible. For example, only 0.4% of SA imports come from Russia.

Prof Gerrit Olivier
Strand

