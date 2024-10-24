Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not a Disney lackey

I secured a favourable outcome for the estate of Solomon Linda over the use of ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’

24 October 2024 - 19:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of Technical Systems in a copyright case, ending a seven-year legal battle. Picture: 123RF
The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of Technical Systems in a copyright case, ending a seven-year legal battle. Picture: 123RF

Prof Thomas Hoeren’s letter (“Sign the copyright bill already!” October 20) refers. I stand by my advice given in the interview on which he commented.

He is entitled to the views expressed in his letter, and I in turn am entitled to disagree with him, which I do. However, this is not the appropriate forum for our areas of disagreement to be debated.

I object to his innuendo that I am some sort of lackey of Walt Disney and the film industry though. He is apparently unaware of the well-known case I conducted a few years ago in which I acted for the estate of Solomon Linda against Walt Disney regarding the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight and secured a favourable outcome for my clients, resulting in my becoming persona non grata to Walt Disney and the American film industry, and their acting vindictively against me.

Several journal articles have been published on that case. I definitely owe no allegiance to them. As the author of the standard textbook on SA copyright law, which has frequently been quoted as authority in the courts, I am bound to give an objective view of the law, and I give effect to that responsibility.

Owen Dean
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Civil society groups defend controversial copyright bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the bill to the Constitutional Court
National
14 hours ago

Ramaphosa sends ‘atrocious’ copyright bill to Constitutional Court

Legal experts and artists say the bill intrudes on property rights and the right to trade
National
1 week ago

LETTER: Sign the copyright bill already!

My colleague has done himself and his cause a disservice — his comments are largely wrong
Opinion
4 days ago

CARTOON: Another delay for copyright bill

Thursday, October 17 2024
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: GNU a coalition after all — and ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: ANC’s fear of the unknown
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MARK BARNES: Cities are where we start solving ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUNGILE MASHELE: Order books are full, but skills ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Fear and ambition fuel EFF’s ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Blinding copyright bill

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s have a chorus against ruinous copyright bill

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Copyright bill will cost SA

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.