Owen Dean Via email
LETTER: Not a Disney lackey
I secured a favourable outcome for the estate of Solomon Linda over the use of ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’
Prof Thomas Hoeren’s letter (“Sign the copyright bill already!” October 20) refers. I stand by my advice given in the interview on which he commented.
He is entitled to the views expressed in his letter, and I in turn am entitled to disagree with him, which I do. However, this is not the appropriate forum for our areas of disagreement to be debated.
I object to his innuendo that I am some sort of lackey of Walt Disney and the film industry though. He is apparently unaware of the well-known case I conducted a few years ago in which I acted for the estate of Solomon Linda against Walt Disney regarding the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight and secured a favourable outcome for my clients, resulting in my becoming persona non grata to Walt Disney and the American film industry, and their acting vindictively against me.
Several journal articles have been published on that case. I definitely owe no allegiance to them. As the author of the standard textbook on SA copyright law, which has frequently been quoted as authority in the courts, I am bound to give an objective view of the law, and I give effect to that responsibility.
Owen Dean
Via email
