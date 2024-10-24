Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mashele is right about skills

Resources, not tax revenue, limit spending, but economists are stuck in an austerity paradigm

24 October 2024 - 18:56
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: NARDUS ENGELBRECHT/GALLO IMAGES
Picture: NARDUS ENGELBRECHT/GALLO IMAGES

Lungile Mashele’s most recent column was insightful (“Order books are full, but skills are scarce”, October 24).

Most other articles bemoan the lack of funds for government to spend. But actually it isn’t a lack of tax revenue that limits spending. Resources are the limiting factor; inflation signals when spending is excessive.

We cannot afford to lose the knowledge, skills, experience and labour that is embodied in those who “have been driven away” by “years of austerity”. It is not finance that is lacking, as Mashele makes clear.

We cannot afford to lose engineers — we can afford to pay them and to build new infrastructure, schools and hospitals. But this is not what the economists tell us, because they are stuck in a balanced budget, austerity paradigm. We must recognise “the fallacy that [only] the private sector creates jobs”.

In addition to Mashele’s list of just how government creates jobs, there is one essential step that we have to take. We also cannot afford to ignore the lives of the families of the 12-million unemployed and the future of their children.

A job guarantee is therefore crucial. It means government offers a job to anyone who is able and willing to work at the minimum wage. It is an enormous undertaking and can only be implemented in stages, but it signals the intent of all of us that we can no longer abide the morally repugnant scale of unemployment in SA.

It does not take taxes to pay the wages. Actually, the tax revenue will increase as the private sector recognises the opportunity created by increased spending. So much more is possible if only we can get beyond the economists’ present way of thinking.

A job guarantee is an investment in our people and their children’s future.

Howard Pearce
Rondebosch

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LUNGILE MASHELE: Order books are full, but skills are scarce

Industry not fully equipped for slew of infrastructure projects in the pipeline
Opinion
14 hours ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Regular South Africans are the ultimate economic agents

The credibility of any economic consensus would be served by better alignment between our values and our economy
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Free up funds for CCMA

It is a jewel in the labour department’s crown but its budget is being cut each year
Opinion
4 days ago

NKOSANA MAHLANGU: What LNG offers SA’s youth

An actionable framework is needed to ensure there are economic opportunities available for young people
Opinion
1 day ago

MAKGWATHANE MOTHAPO: SA’s small business landscape is in an appalling state

Who does the buck start and stop with in disjointed government?
Opinion
3 weeks ago

SHAWN HAGEDORN: Visionaries needed to help find solutions for unemployment

Visionaries who can execute audacious visions need extraordinary situational awareness
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: GNU a coalition after all — and ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: ANC’s fear of the unknown
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MARK BARNES: Cities are where we start solving ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUNGILE MASHELE: Order books are full, but skills ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Fear and ambition fuel EFF’s ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Presidents get it wrong

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC avarice, not fear

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Open and shut case

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.