It is disheartening to witness how we continue to fall short in honouring our sports people and creative artists while they are still alive. The recognition of our icons often comes from outside our borders, while we neglect to celebrate their achievements at home.
Lucas Radebe is a prime example. The football legend has been honoured internationally, such as through the Radebe Suite at Leeds United, yet his remarkable contributions to SA sports have been inadequately celebrated in his own country.
Before it is too late we have an opportunity — indeed, a responsibility — to honour those who have put SA on the map. It is time that we take meaningful steps to recognise our heroes and give them the accolades they deserve while they are still with us.
Our sports and creative sectors are full of talented individuals who have made significant sacrifices to represent our nation with pride. They deserve more than just posthumous tributes; they deserve recognition now.
Let us learn to value our own by creating lasting memorials, awards and celebrations in their honour. It is time that we embrace our cultural and sporting heritage and ensure that future generations understand the importance of those who paved the way.
Tsepo Mhlongo Orlando East
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Honour sports heroes and artists
Recognition of icons such as Lucas Radebe often comes from outside our borders
It is disheartening to witness how we continue to fall short in honouring our sports people and creative artists while they are still alive. The recognition of our icons often comes from outside our borders, while we neglect to celebrate their achievements at home.
Lucas Radebe is a prime example. The football legend has been honoured internationally, such as through the Radebe Suite at Leeds United, yet his remarkable contributions to SA sports have been inadequately celebrated in his own country.
Before it is too late we have an opportunity — indeed, a responsibility — to honour those who have put SA on the map. It is time that we take meaningful steps to recognise our heroes and give them the accolades they deserve while they are still with us.
Our sports and creative sectors are full of talented individuals who have made significant sacrifices to represent our nation with pride. They deserve more than just posthumous tributes; they deserve recognition now.
Let us learn to value our own by creating lasting memorials, awards and celebrations in their honour. It is time that we embrace our cultural and sporting heritage and ensure that future generations understand the importance of those who paved the way.
Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Presidents get it wrong
LETTER: Shout-out for quality writing
LETTER: DA’s initiative
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.