LETTER: ANC avarice, not fear
Your editorial opinion (“ANC’s fear of the unknown”, October 24) was too kind to the ANC.
The ANC government spurned a British consultancy recommendation to hive off to the private sector the management of logistics state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Had our government done so (and done the same with our other major SOEs) we might have had double the size economy today.
The major reason for this recalcitrance was not so much distrust of the private sector manifesting in fear of the unknown. The main reason was desire — desire for the known ways to intercept flows of public funds; desire to redirect these into the pockets of loyal cadres.
Private sector control of these infrastructure giants would have stymied the consummation of these desires. It is indeed a pity about the resulting halving of our economic potential. This has manifested in multiple missed opportunities, not least for our more than 10-million unemployed.
When will they ever learn?
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
