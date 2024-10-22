LETTER: Own up to months-long UIF outage

Minister of employment & labour Nomakhosazana Meth. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
The online services of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) were offline for over two months, and the public have received little to no information as to why this was the case. Yet this debacle placed more than 300,000 applicants at risk.
Employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth owes the working public an explanation as to what went wrong. It is also important that she ensures that now that the online services are fully restored, they remain operational.
The minister needs to reassure the working public that the UIF systems and staff are going to undergo a complete overhaul.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
