LETTER: Open and shut case

Lack of government investment due to ANC theft

22 October 2024 - 18:35
Picture: 123RF / BAKHTIAR ZEIN
Columnist Neva Makgetla writes that “these trends meant government investment fell from almost 50% of total investment in the 1970s to under 30% in the early 2020s” (“Investment malaise has its roots in inequality”, October 22).

Yes. Problem that. But what can one expect if the politicians and government are stealing the capital provided by the private sector?

The mafia ANC stole the money one was supposed to invest in the economy, and spent it on bling. There. Mystery solved.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

