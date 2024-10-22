Ladysmith has a problem dating back maybe 60 years at least. Houses were built below the short-term floodlines on the Klip River. Poor maintenance and stripping topsoil and vegetation in the catchment, leading to almost unfettered development without upgrading services or providing flood attenuation, does the rest.
LETTER: Ladysmith at risk
Ayabonga Cawe’s most recent column (“We would do well to prepare for storms ahead of time”, October 21) refers.
Ladysmith has a problem dating back maybe 60 years at least. Houses were built below the short-term floodlines on the Klip River. Poor maintenance and stripping topsoil and vegetation in the catchment, leading to almost unfettered development without upgrading services or providing flood attenuation, does the rest.
Paul Kearney
