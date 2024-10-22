Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ladysmith at risk

22 October 2024 - 18:55
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A person wades through floodwaters in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: CLAUDINE SENEKAL
A person wades through floodwaters in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: CLAUDINE SENEKAL

Ayabonga Cawe’s most recent column (“We would do well to prepare for storms ahead of time”, October 21) refers.

Ladysmith has a problem dating back maybe 60 years at least. Houses were built below the short-term floodlines on the Klip River. Poor maintenance and stripping topsoil and vegetation in the catchment, leading to almost unfettered development without upgrading services or providing flood attenuation, does the rest.

Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

AYABONGA CAWE: We would do well to prepare for storms ahead of time

Climatologists tell us floods will occur more frequently in certain spots
Opinion
1 day ago

Climate change damage amounting to billions hits KZN and Western Cape

Severe flood damage, particularly in rural areas, has created unsafe commuting conditions
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A $75m deal flawed beyond ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Who will take the rap for Gwamanda ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TOM EATON: Count on the media to get the story ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Bonitas’ denial delays the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa keeps SA in Simelane ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.