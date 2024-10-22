LETTER: Eskom syndicates are part of bigger problem

I think we can assume the syndicates that gave André de Ruyter such a hard time were persuaded by the ANC to throttle back their criminal activities before the election, to boost the incumbent party’s chances. Why they are still dormant is an interesting question.
Alexander Parker’s most recent column discussed, among other things, the “mysterious and suspicious disappearance of gangsterism and vandalism at Eskom”. (“Betrayal of spirit of coalition pact among red lights for GNU”, October 21).
I think we can assume the syndicates that gave André de Ruyter such a hard time were persuaded by the ANC to throttle back their criminal activities before the election, to boost the incumbent party’s chances. Why they are still dormant is an interesting question.
But Eskom’s syndicates are only the tip of a far bigger problem. Illegal gold mining syndicates, the construction mafia, taxi associations, drug cartels, Cape Flats gangs, bank transit heist operators and now kidnapping rings are a veritable nest of rats on which our state structure precariously sits. They buy business security through purchasing the loyalty of low-level police and civil service members, and then from those further up the greasy pole.
This process started before 1994 but took off during the presidency of Jacob Zuma. Just as irritants such as De Ruyter are frightened off, whistle-blowers must be viciously executed to discourage others. The government of national unity may make for positive headlines, but it is a concocted front to hide from law-abiding citizens what is actually happening underneath.
Occasionally the two worlds mix. That’s why we have a justice minister who seemingly took a bribe to invest Polokwane’s council funds in VBS Mutual Bank, and a president whose furniture was stuffed with dollars.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
