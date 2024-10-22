Frans Cronje’s letter made a lot of sense, as might be expected from him (“How to break NHI stalemate”, October 20).
The practicality of the detail is adjustable, but NHI is essentially an extension of the SA medical aid system, which works way better than the systems I have come across in the US, the UK and Canada. It is working; extend it and from it. Don’t destroy it.
For me, the core of Cronje’s proposal is that it avoids the huge elephant in the room, which can be described very simply: government activity is still dominated by the ANC.
The party has proved over the past three decades that, with the exception of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), it is incapable of making anything work. Certainly not the existing public health system, which continues to deteriorate in the swamp of incompetence, mismanagement and endemic corruption.
It is unbelievable that the solution the ANC seeks is to destroy a well-established system, which in effect serves about 10-million residents already, by forcing it into the same mess it cannot run or rectify.
From its own bad experience the ANC should understand by now, if it would just open its eyes, that it is far easier to destroy than to rebuild. That has been amply demonstrated at Sars and is now desperately required but not yet achieved by government anywhere else. Why risk that again?
Roger Briggs Edenvale
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Elephant in the waiting room
NHI merely seeks to drag public healthcare further into the swamp
Frans Cronje’s letter made a lot of sense, as might be expected from him (“How to break NHI stalemate”, October 20).
The practicality of the detail is adjustable, but NHI is essentially an extension of the SA medical aid system, which works way better than the systems I have come across in the US, the UK and Canada. It is working; extend it and from it. Don’t destroy it.
For me, the core of Cronje’s proposal is that it avoids the huge elephant in the room, which can be described very simply: government activity is still dominated by the ANC.
The party has proved over the past three decades that, with the exception of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), it is incapable of making anything work. Certainly not the existing public health system, which continues to deteriorate in the swamp of incompetence, mismanagement and endemic corruption.
It is unbelievable that the solution the ANC seeks is to destroy a well-established system, which in effect serves about 10-million residents already, by forcing it into the same mess it cannot run or rectify.
From its own bad experience the ANC should understand by now, if it would just open its eyes, that it is far easier to destroy than to rebuild. That has been amply demonstrated at Sars and is now desperately required but not yet achieved by government anywhere else. Why risk that again?
Roger Briggs
Edenvale
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Betrayal of spirit of coalition pact among red lights for GNU
WATCH: Can medical specialists’ legal action reverse NHI?
LETTER: How to break NHI stalemate
Medical specialists launch legal action against NHI
LEON LOUW: Mathematical hooliganism, Dr Motsoaledi? You mean NHI?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Elite have escape plan for NHI
NHI is elephant in GNU room, says PSG
LETTER: DA silent on NHI
Business welcomes president’s request for proposals on NHI Act
Medical scheme warns hefty hikes increase support for NHI
RAYMOND PARSONS AND WALDO KRUGELL: First GNU medium-term budget to be ...
DANIEL MMINELE: GNU an opportunity and mandate for a step change for SA
JOHN DLUDLU: Still no credible research on why majority did not vote
TERENCE CORRIGAN: Be pragmatic — the SA state is not up to its tasks
GHALEB CACHALIA: Gazing into abyss of state-driven utopian promises
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.