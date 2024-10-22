Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Connect Cuban power dots

The country’s grid has collapsed twice recently, while it has seven Turkish floating power plants

22 October 2024 - 17:56
A man cleans his car during a power cut, in Havana, Cuba, October 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/NORLYS PEREZ
With Cuba’s highly subsidised oil supplies from fellow travellers Venezuela and Russia curtailed and its old power stations either being maintained or broken down, its grid has collapsed twice recently.

The country’s largest power station is aptly named after the anti-West UN secretary-general, António Guterres. But here’s the thing; Cuba also has seven Turkish floating power plants. 

Anybody joining the dots can see what could have happened in SA. Cuba-SA besties; collapsing power grid; ANC; Gwede Mantashe; Turkish floating power plants. 

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

