Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Battle for Bok brand

22 October 2024 - 18:13
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Left to right: Siya Kolisi (captain), Ruan Nortje and Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks during their Rugby Championship match against New Zealand at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on September 07 2024. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Left to right: Siya Kolisi (captain), Ruan Nortje and Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks during their Rugby Championship match against New Zealand at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on September 07 2024. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s column (“A $75m deal flawed beyond belief”, October 22) refers.

With the picture getting clearer, our worst fears have been confirmed. Hats off to Business Day for holding on to this story.

One would think that consequences must follow for those on the inside who championed this deal. If another proposal follows — and it surely will as the Springbok brand is now in play — it will have to be negotiated with an extraordinary amount of (uncomfortable) transparency.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A $75m deal flawed beyond belief

Serious questions have been raised about the advice received and the role played by Jordan & Associates
Opinion
20 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Boks’ on-field exploits hide Saru’s cash crunch

SA Rugby Union says ‘substantial cash infusion’ will help it to recuperate its losses
National
1 day ago

Former F1 boss central to deal to sell Boks’ commercial rights

Eddie Jordan’s firm sets in motion deal to give up control of Saru commercial assets, including the Springboks
National
1 week ago

SuperSport tackles Saru over Springbok deal

Proposed deal has seen backlash from seven of the country’s 14 unions
National
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Something rotten about SA Rugby deal

It is hard to argue with unions objecting to the substance of the transaction and the process
Opinion
6 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: How Saru plans to sell out the Springboks

Business Day has seen a confidential ‘investment structure and business plan overview’ document
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A $75m deal flawed beyond ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Who will take the rap for Gwamanda ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TOM EATON: Count on the media to get the story ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Bonitas’ denial delays the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa keeps SA in Simelane ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

ALEXANDER PARKER: Betrayal of spirit of coalition pact among red lights for GNU

Opinion / Columnists

DAVID BUCKHAM: The Springboks vs the great vampire squid monster

Opinion

READ HERE: Explosive letter takes aim at dubious Saru deal

National

LETTER: Selling out SA rugby

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.