Left to right: Siya Kolisi (captain), Ruan Nortje and Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks during their Rugby Championship match against New Zealand at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on September 07 2024. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
With the picture getting clearer, our worst fears have been confirmed. Hats off to Business Day for holding on to this story.
One would think that consequences must follow for those on the inside who championed this deal. If another proposal follows — and it surely will as the Springbok brand is now in play — it will have to be negotiated with an extraordinary amount of (uncomfortable) transparency.
Martin Neethling
LETTER: Battle for Bok brand
Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s column (“A $75m deal flawed beyond belief”, October 22) refers.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
