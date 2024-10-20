I still cannot fathom how the ANC stooges can get it so catastrophically wrong. They were handed a working province, and indeed a country, and have destroyed it utterly in 20 years.
The first 10 years they lived on what others had built, but then it all started collapsing. Is it really so that the ANC cadre did not understand that one has to increase capacity of infrastructure if you open the doors to millions more people?
If you feed two people off one cake, it’s not the same as feeding 20. Did they not understand that one has to look after and maintain what one has, or else it will perish?
If not, why not? What is broken inside the cadre? I genuinely do not understand.
Andrea Robertson
LETTER: Why are cadres so inept?
ANC stooges have destroyed the country in 20 years
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
NATASHA MARRIAN: Lesufi all smoke and mirrors as Gauteng crumbles
