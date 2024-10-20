Any “reforms” contemplated that do not include deracialising economic legislation and including meritocracy as a principle of appointments are doomed to failure.
No-one seems to be speaking about this elephant in the room. Our prevailing political ideology is from the Stone Age and not fit for use in a modern economy.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Stone Age political ideology
Reforms that exclude deracialising economic legislation are doomed to fail
Daniel Mminele’s article refers (“GNU an opportunity and mandate for a step change for SA”, October 17).
Any “reforms” contemplated that do not include deracialising economic legislation and including meritocracy as a principle of appointments are doomed to failure.
No-one seems to be speaking about this elephant in the room. Our prevailing political ideology is from the Stone Age and not fit for use in a modern economy.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DANIEL MMINELE: GNU an opportunity and mandate for a step change for SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Ask the questions
LETTER: Sign the copyright bill already!
LETTER: Politics at play
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.