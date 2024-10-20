Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Stone Age political ideology

Reforms that exclude deracialising economic legislation are doomed to fail

20 October 2024 - 17:17
Daniel Mminele’s article refers (“GNU an opportunity and mandate for a step change for SA”, October 17).

Any “reforms” contemplated that do not include deracialising economic legislation and including meritocracy as a principle of appointments are doomed to failure.

No-one seems to be speaking about this elephant in the room. Our prevailing political ideology is from the Stone Age and not fit for use in a modern economy.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

DANIEL MMINELE: GNU an opportunity and mandate for a step change for SA

With the establishment of the government of national unity, the country may be at a turning point
