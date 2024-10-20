I sit as a member of parliament’s employment & labour parliamentary committees and have noted with dismay over the past three years that the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) budget is being cut each year due to the budgetary constraints of the department of employment & labour.
It must be noted that the CCMA is the shining jewel in the department’s crown. It is the one entity within that department that has an exemplary record and has for more than 25 years serviced SA’s workers, and indeed employers, with efficiency, fairness and structure.
It is safe to say that this is one government department that can hold its head up high and claim that it fulfils not only the expectations of the constitution but also of workers.
Recently, when the CCMA presented its 2023/24 annual audit outcomes it was able to report that it was instrumental in fostering orderly and healthy labour relations in the SA labour market. Even the trade unions have indicated that they want to collaborate towards the common goal of resolving disputes in this manner.
It is appropriate for me to state that 99.7% of conciliations were heard within 30 days of the first referral. Even more remarkably, the turnaround time for arbitrations was recorded at 85 days.
The business community should also applaud the CCMA, as they recorded a settlement rate of 76% of all disputes. In essence, the CCMA has saved everyone time, trouble and money.
It is absolutely vital that we do not destroy this institution and its fantastic capabilities. It is therefore important for the employment & labour committees to investigate the department’s expenditure, and reallocate some of the funds spent on non-performing entities directly to the CCMA.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
LETTER: Free up funds for CCMA
It is a jewel in the labour department's crown but its budget is being cut each year
