A good journalist does research, or at least asks questions, before going to print. Regrettably Parker did neither before publishing his column, which singled out the DA for criticism without asking us any questions.
If some research had been done, it would have shown that the fact that public works minister Dean Macpherson took second-hand vehicles from within the departmental pool was published online and in print, and that he had already declared there would be no new procurement of homes for ministers and deputies.
It would have shown that DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen had already told journalists he had taken an old Toyota SUV with nearly 200,000km on the clock as his official vehicle, and travelled economy class to Brazil for the G20. Similarly, DA basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube could have told Business Day about her hand-me-down vehicle that broke down.
If I had been asked the question I would have gladly told Parker that my official vehicle from the Treasury is a hand-me-down with 170,000km on the clock and no blue lights, or that home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has also not taken any new vehicles.
Lastly, the publication would have discovered, as has also already been reported, that no DA minister is using a blue-light convoy. Journalist John Mattison and others have covered these cutbacks made by the DA.
I trust that Business Day will in future apply the adage that good journalism requires carrying out background research and publishing comment that is fair.
Ashor Sarupen DA deputy federal council chair and deputy finance minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Ask the questions
Alexander Parker’s column (“Labour Party’s ministerial excess offers lessons for SA’s new government”, October 7) a week ago refers.
A good journalist does research, or at least asks questions, before going to print. Regrettably Parker did neither before publishing his column, which singled out the DA for criticism without asking us any questions.
If some research had been done, it would have shown that the fact that public works minister Dean Macpherson took second-hand vehicles from within the departmental pool was published online and in print, and that he had already declared there would be no new procurement of homes for ministers and deputies.
It would have shown that DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen had already told journalists he had taken an old Toyota SUV with nearly 200,000km on the clock as his official vehicle, and travelled economy class to Brazil for the G20. Similarly, DA basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube could have told Business Day about her hand-me-down vehicle that broke down.
If I had been asked the question I would have gladly told Parker that my official vehicle from the Treasury is a hand-me-down with 170,000km on the clock and no blue lights, or that home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has also not taken any new vehicles.
Lastly, the publication would have discovered, as has also already been reported, that no DA minister is using a blue-light convoy. Journalist John Mattison and others have covered these cutbacks made by the DA.
I trust that Business Day will in future apply the adage that good journalism requires carrying out background research and publishing comment that is fair.
Ashor Sarupen
DA deputy federal council chair and deputy finance minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Labour Party’s ministerial excess offers lessons for SA’s new government
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ALEXANDER PARKER: Labour Party’s ministerial excess offers lessons for SA’s new ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.