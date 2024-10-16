Not only did he hold a series of influential positions in our government, but more importantly he was a person who was desperate to encourage job creation in SA. At the time when he was finance minister he remarked in a parliamentary sitting that small businesses would be encouraged to create more jobs if they were deregulated and uncoupled from the bargaining councils.
Unfortunately, this statement angered the trade union movement. I did get hold of Mboweni at the time to discuss the concept of deregulating small businesses. He told me it wasn’t an off-the-cuff flippant remark, but unfortunately it could not gain traction within the cabinet.
The nature of the man was that at least he had the courage and even the temerity to express what he believed in. The solution, as espoused by Mboweni, seems now to be gaining a foothold. At last our president has spoken out and called for the deregulation of small business.
The strangulation of the small business sector could have been avoided if only we had listened to forward-thinking Tito Mboweni.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
LETTER: Tito Mboweni saw the light
He forecast small businesses would create more jobs if they were deregulated
