LETTER: Tito Mboweni saw the light

He forecast small businesses would create more jobs if they were deregulated

16 October 2024 - 17:03
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAYTIMES
It was indeed shocking to hear news of Tito Mboweni’s passing (“Mboweni’s death set to dominate SA political landscape this week”, October 13).

Not only did he hold a series of influential positions in our government, but more importantly he was a person who was desperate to encourage job creation in SA. At the time when he was finance minister he remarked in a parliamentary sitting that small businesses would be encouraged to create more jobs if they were deregulated and uncoupled from the bargaining councils.

Unfortunately, this statement angered the trade union movement. I did get hold of Mboweni at the time to discuss the concept of deregulating small businesses. He told me it wasn’t an off-the-cuff flippant remark, but unfortunately it could not gain traction within the cabinet.

The nature of the man was that at least he had the courage and even the temerity to express what he believed in. The solution, as espoused by Mboweni, seems now to be gaining a foothold. At last our president has spoken out and called for the deregulation of small business.

The strangulation of the small business sector could have been avoided if only we had listened to forward-thinking Tito Mboweni.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Leader, thinker and central banker of note

Tito Mboweni will be missed by those who agreed with him and those who did not
Opinion
1 day ago

Tito Mboweni to get special official funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the national flag should be flown at half-mast from Wednesday morning until Saturday evening
National
12 hours ago

Tito Mboweni was ‘critical to SA’s economic policy’

Lesetja Kganyago says he defended the Reserve Bank from attacks and helped make it transparent
National
2 days ago

Tito Mboweni had achieved everything he ‘wanted to in life’, 2018 tweet shows

The former finance minister shared a conversation he had with his son on social media
National
2 days ago

SA mourns former finance minister Tito Mboweni

Cyril Ramaphosa shocked at unexpected passing of SA's former finance minister Tito Mboweni
National
3 days ago
